NAACP event in Greenville will explore why having diverse voices in the media is a critical civil rights issue

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 7:10 AM EST
As we head into Martin Luther King Junior weekend, a local conversation is sparking up in Greenville about how the stories we see and hear shape our community.

The Pitt County NAACP is hosting a special event this Saturday called "Black Media Matters." Organizers said It’s about the power of authentic representation and why having diverse voices in the media is a critical civil rights issue.

The panel features some heavy hitters, including broadcast pro Celeste Ford and Syene Jasmine from Black Voters Matter. They’ll be diving into everything from behind-the-scenes industry secrets to how the media impacts power at the ballot box.

Branch President Reginald Barrett says this isn't just about TV and radio—it’s about preserving the truth and making sure Black communities are accurately represented in our democracy.

It begins Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Blue Neighborhood Center on West Arlington Boulevard. It’s free and open to anyone who wants to learn how to use media as a tool for advocacy.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
