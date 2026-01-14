NAACP event in Greenville will explore why having diverse voices in the media is a critical civil rights issue

As we head into Martin Luther King Junior weekend, a local conversation is sparking up in Greenville about how the stories we see and hear shape our community.

The Pitt County NAACP is hosting a special event this Saturday called "Black Media Matters." Organizers said It’s about the power of authentic representation and why having diverse voices in the media is a critical civil rights issue.

The panel features some heavy hitters, including broadcast pro Celeste Ford and Syene Jasmine from Black Voters Matter. They’ll be diving into everything from behind-the-scenes industry secrets to how the media impacts power at the ballot box.

Branch President Reginald Barrett says this isn't just about TV and radio—it’s about preserving the truth and making sure Black communities are accurately represented in our democracy.

It begins Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Blue Neighborhood Center on West Arlington Boulevard. It’s free and open to anyone who wants to learn how to use media as a tool for advocacy.