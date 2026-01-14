© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Morehead City Council votes unanimously to kill controversial "Project Grander" proposal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 5:34 AM EST
Project Grander sparked immediate backlash when the community learned it could involve seizing the family-owned Red Fish Grill through eminent domain and selling off four existing neighborhood parks, including Mitchell Village Park, to fund the development.

In a major victory for local residents, the Morehead City Council voted unanimously last night to kill the controversial "Project Grander" proposal.

The plan would have transformed the downtown waterfront near Big Rock Landing into a sprawling public park with an amphitheater and event center.

However, it sparked immediate backlash when the community learned it could involve seizing the family-owned Red Fish Grill through eminent domain and selling off four existing neighborhood parks, including Mitchell Village Park, to fund the development.

Opposition was swift, with over six thousand people signing petitions and hundreds packing City Hall to voice their frustration over what they called a "lack of transparency".

The council’s 5-to-0 vote Tuesday night immediately halts all planning for the project. While a future board could technically revisit the idea, officials say for now, Project Grander is dead.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
