Man wanted in violent home invasion also accused of hurting family pet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 14, 2026 at 6:44 AM EST
Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old Havelock man after a violent home invasion on Monday.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Marsavix Frazier is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on George Road and walking in with a knife.

During the encounter, deputies said the homeowner’s dog intervened to protect the victim, and the suspect hit the animal in the face.

Frazier is now wanted on several charges that include felony breaking and entering to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals, second-degree trespass and injury to real property.

Anyone that knows where Frazier is located is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
