Man wanted in violent home invasion also accused of hurting family pet

Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old Havelock man after a violent home invasion on Monday.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Marsavix Frazier is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on George Road and walking in with a knife.

During the encounter, deputies said the homeowner’s dog intervened to protect the victim, and the suspect hit the animal in the face.

Frazier is now wanted on several charges that include felony breaking and entering to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, cruelty to animals, second-degree trespass and injury to real property.

Anyone that knows where Frazier is located is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office.