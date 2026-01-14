"Demon" who should never have been on the streets sentenced to 45 years after ambushing deputies

A Maxton man will spend the next 45 years in federal prison following a violent crime spree that nearly claimed the lives of two Robeson County deputies.

Shawn Tobin Locklear, Jr. was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to charges involving machine guns and drug trafficking. The case stems from a 2023 ambush where Locklear opened fire on deputies from behind a tree, striking both in the legs and torso.

Bodycam footage showed Locklear stealing the deputies' own patrol car and running over one of the wounded officers as he fled. He also hijacked an ambulance to get himself to a hospital.

Office of U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle The case has sparked outrage over the fact that Locklear was free on bond for a previous murder charge at the time of the shooting.

The case has sparked outrage over the fact that Locklear was free on bond for a previous murder charge at the time of the shooting.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle called the 20-year-old a "demon" who should never have been on the streets.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says the two deputies are lucky to be alive and the sentence sends a clear message: attacks on law enforcement will not be tolerated.