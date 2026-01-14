'Beyond embarrassing': WS/FCS school board power struggle continues

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education again failed to elect a new chair and vice chairperson during a heated meeting Tuesday night.

The board’s been in a stalemate for nearly a month, which has allowed Chairperson Deanna Kaplan to retain her role despite not receiving a nomination.

Members instead nominated Alex Bohannon and Susan Miller. But the votes for each failed three separate times, with all members voting along party lines except for Kaplan — she opposed both, preventing either side from reaching a majority.

Board Member Sabrina Coone called this a “shameful power move” before walking out a few minutes later.

“You cannot give up your position to let somebody else take the lead when everything points to it being time for you to step down," Coone said. "I said it under my breath, but I'll say it publicly. You are selfish.”

Other board members and one public speaker, Patti Gillenwater, also condemned the board's inability to come to a consensus.

"I don't know what y'all are thinking," Gillenwater said. "It's just beyond embarrassing."

Kaplan never responded to Coone in the meeting and did not return requests for comment.

After defaulting to Kaplan as board chair, one member suggested revisiting electing new leadership at their next meeting. But that vote failed too.

The dysfunctional scene made for an awkward transition, as officials from the Winston-Salem Open came forward to present the district with a $20,000 check, and Superintendent Don Phipps announced that it was School Board Appreciation Month.