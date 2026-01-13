© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Worker hurt during armed robbery attempt at Maysville fast food restaurant

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:59 AM EST
The suspect ran off empty-handed, and despite some delays due to older surveillance equipment, Sheriff Matt Wineman said they were able to pull a photo of the man.
Jones County Sheriff's Office
The suspect ran off empty-handed, and despite some delays due to older surveillance equipment, Sheriff Matt Wineman said they were able to pull a photo of the man.

Deputies in Jones County are working to identify a suspect after an armed robbery attempt at Hardee’s in Maysville early Monday morning.

Investigators said a man armed with a knife walked into the restaurant at about 6:15 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. Things escalated when the employee fought back; the worker was cut during the struggle, and was treated at the scene.

The suspect ran off empty-handed, and despite some delays due to older surveillance equipment, Sheriff Matt Wineman said they were able to pull a photo of the man.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything that could help is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston