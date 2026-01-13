Worker hurt during armed robbery attempt at Maysville fast food restaurant

Deputies in Jones County are working to identify a suspect after an armed robbery attempt at Hardee’s in Maysville early Monday morning.

Investigators said a man armed with a knife walked into the restaurant at about 6:15 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. Things escalated when the employee fought back; the worker was cut during the struggle, and was treated at the scene.

The suspect ran off empty-handed, and despite some delays due to older surveillance equipment, Sheriff Matt Wineman said they were able to pull a photo of the man.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything that could help is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.