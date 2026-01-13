© 2026 Public Radio East
N.C. State economist: aggressive tariffs could have major impact on farm economy and rural communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:51 AM EST
Reuters

A new report from the John Locke Foundation warns that aggressive U.S. tariffs could have a major impact on North Carolina’s farm economy and rural communities.

Authored by Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman of NC State University, the study estimates that reduced agricultural exports could cost state farmers around $695 million—about a third of their average yearly net income.

The ripple effects could be severe, with nearly 3,000 direct agriculture and forestry jobs lost, plus additional losses in food processing, manufacturing, and transportation.
Altogether, about 8,000 North Carolina jobs could be at risk.

Including indirect impacts, the report says economic losses could reach up to $1.9 billion, or more than 2% of the state’s GDP.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
