© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

N.C. Republican leads bipartisan push to publicly honor Capitol riot law enforcement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 13, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST
Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. The Supreme Court will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss that culminated in the Capitol attack.
John Minchillo
/
Associated Press
Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

Five years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, controversy erupted over a plaque meant to honor law enforcement who protected lawmakers during the attack.

House speakers Kevin McCarthy and Mike Johnson have refused to display the plaque, saying it only lists agencies instead of naming every officer as Congress intended.

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley led a bipartisan push to resolve the issue, stressing the heroic efforts and sacrifices of Capitol police on that day.
Merkley voiced concern about the plaque being hidden away and criticized a White House website for mischaracterizing the attack as a “peaceful protest.”

In a unanimous move, the Senate voted to have the Architect of the Capitol hang the plaque in a prominent public spot on the Senate side until a final agreement is reached.

The timeline for installation is still uncertain.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston