SBI reviewing officer involved shooting in eastern North Carolina

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer involved shooting in eastern North Carolina.

Early Sunday morning, Duplin County deputies responded to a call about loud music on White Flash Road in the Mount Olive area. When they arrived, Juan Perez approached the deputy while armed and ignored commands to stop, eventually pointing his gun at the officer.

The deputy fired at Perez and initiated first aid. Perez was taken to the hospital by EMS and later charged with felony assault against a law enforcement officer.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff Stratton Stokes has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting and contacted the District Attorney’s office for review.