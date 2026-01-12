© 2026 Public Radio East
SBI reviewing officer involved shooting in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:21 AM EST

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an officer involved shooting in eastern North Carolina.

Early Sunday morning, Duplin County deputies responded to a call about loud music on White Flash Road in the Mount Olive area. When they arrived, Juan Perez approached the deputy while armed and ignored commands to stop, eventually pointing his gun at the officer.

The deputy fired at Perez and initiated first aid. Perez was taken to the hospital by EMS and later charged with felony assault against a law enforcement officer.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff Stratton Stokes has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting and contacted the District Attorney’s office for review.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
