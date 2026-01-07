Several ENC hospitals restrict patient visits amid respiratory illness uptick

Due to a rise in respiratory illness, Onslow Memorial Hospital has implemented new visitor restrictions.

Kids 11 and younger will not be allowed in inpatient areas or waiting rooms, and anyone with respiratory symptoms is also asked to stay out of these spaces. Healthy visitors of any age are welcome in the hospital's lobbies and retail or food areas.

Anyone with special circumstances should speak with the patient’s care team or an area leader about possible exceptions.

Carteret Health Care in Morehead City is also tightening visitation rules to protect patients and staff. Last week, hospital officials said 26.2% of 210 tested patients were positive for flu.

The hospital asks visitors to limit their numbers to 1–2 people, wear masks, and avoid visiting if they're sick or immunocompromised. Children under 12 are strongly discouraged from visiting.

Routine flu testing is not available in the Emergency Department unless someone needs urgent care. The hospital also encourages everyone to get vaccinated and practice frequent handwashing.

Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern has adopted similar measures.