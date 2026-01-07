Planned burns in New Bern and long-leaf pine habitats statewide

The City of New Bern has approved a burn permit for ground clearing tied to the NCDOT Highway 43 Connector Project, stretching between Highways 17/70 and Business 17.

Contract crews will conduct burns from January 5th through 23rd if weather allows. People west of Greenbrier and north of Craeberne Forest should expect occasional smoke in the area while work is underway.

Meanwhile, the Nature Conservancy has kicked off its annual controlled burn season in North Carolina, running from January through August. These planned, low-intensity fires help restore longleaf pine habitats by clearing out underbrush, making room for native plants like wiregrass, wildflowers, and even Venus flytraps, while lowering wildfire risks. The burns also benefit rare species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker, by creating healthier, more diverse forests.

People living near long leaf pine forests—stretching from the Sandhills to the coast—may notice smoke on burn days.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports that wildfire activity stayed low across the U.S. through December, with only a few small upticks in the South—normal for early winter.

The National Preparedness Level remains at its lowest, one out of five, reflecting these calm conditions. So far, less than 68% of the 10-year average acreage has burned, even as the number of wildfires is up at 122% of average.

Final numbers for 2025 will be released in the National Interagency Coordination Center’s annual report at the end of January.