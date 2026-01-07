© 2026 Public Radio East
Pitt County woman charged after authorities say three dogs in her care died from neglect

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST
Pitt County Detention Center

A Pitt County woman faces charges after authorities say three dogs in her care died from neglect.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Morgan Hemby on Monday. Investigators said Hemby failed to properly care for her husband's two Pit Bulls and an American Bulldog, leaving them in cages behind her home on December 28.

She is charged with three counts of animal cruelty and is being held in the Pitt County Jail on a $45,000 bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
