Pitt County woman charged after authorities say three dogs in her care died from neglect

A Pitt County woman faces charges after authorities say three dogs in her care died from neglect.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Morgan Hemby on Monday. Investigators said Hemby failed to properly care for her husband's two Pit Bulls and an American Bulldog, leaving them in cages behind her home on December 28.

She is charged with three counts of animal cruelty and is being held in the Pitt County Jail on a $45,000 bond.