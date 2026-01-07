Officials investigating multiple deaths at Greensboro jail

Guilford County officials are investigating after two inmates at the Greensboro Detention Center died within days of each other this month.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Jimmy Wilkerson experienced “medical distress” in his cell on Christmas Eve and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Just three days later, staff found 47-year-old inmate Jason Rice unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the detention center by responding EMS crews.

Officials say Wilkerson had been in custody for about a day and Rice for several months.

The local medical examiner and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are investigating the deaths.

