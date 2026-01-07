North Carolina ranked the top state for workforce development in 2026

North Carolina has been ranked the top state for workforce development in 2026 by Site Selection magazine.

Governor Josh Stein said the state’s strength is its people, and while leaders are proud to lead the nation in business and workforce development, “We’re not stopping there. We’re doubling down on training and expanding opportunities for all North Carolinians.”

The state earned its top spot based on factors like workforce credentials, education levels, and labor productivity.

Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley and other leaders praised North Carolina’s collaborative approach, involving universities, community colleges, schools, and industry partners working together to connect talent with jobs.