New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

North Carolina ranked the top state for workforce development in 2026

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST
As the U.S. workforce continues to become more diverse, researchers are now more than ever examining diversity and bias in the work place.
iStockphoto
North Carolina has been ranked the top state for workforce development in 2026 by Site Selection magazine.

Governor Josh Stein said the state’s strength is its people, and while leaders are proud to lead the nation in business and workforce development, “We’re not stopping there. We’re doubling down on training and expanding opportunities for all North Carolinians.”

The state earned its top spot based on factors like workforce credentials, education levels, and labor productivity.

Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley and other leaders praised North Carolina’s collaborative approach, involving universities, community colleges, schools, and industry partners working together to connect talent with jobs.
