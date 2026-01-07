Greenville's Town Common bulkhead project rolling ahead, right on schedule

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the city’s major Town Common bulkhead project is rolling ahead, right on schedule and within budget. City officials and the council got an update Monday night confirming the nearly $20 million plan will give Town Common Park a makeover and better protect the riverfront for years to come.

The old steel bulkhead, built in 1968, is getting replaced by a new version, plus a multi-use path running east to west through the park. The enhancements include terraced seating by the water, a floating dock for day trips, and an elevated boardwalk that stays open even when river levels rise. New plazas and overlooks are on the way, along with improvements for the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater and rain gardens to help manage stormwater.

Environmental experts helped relocate mussels out of the construction area.

Construction, led by Trader Construction, started last July and should wrap up in about 400 days—with everything finished by late fall 2026.

For now, the Town Common parking lot, kayak launch, fishing pier, and boat ramp are closed, but the playground, restrooms, and Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza are still open.