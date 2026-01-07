Avelo Airlines expands base at Concord Regional Airport

© 2026 Public Radio East
WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 7, 2026 at 2:45 PM EST
Avelo Airlines 737 connects to tug at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport
Avelo Airlines
/
Gladius Communications
Avelo Airlines 737 connects to tug at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

Avelo Airlines said it will close three of its bases, including those in Raleigh and Wilmington, and expand operations at Concord. The airline said the Concord base will now have three aircraft stationed there.

As part of the base consolidation, Avelo will make some schedule changes that could affect customers. The airline also plans to remove six Boeing 737-700s and replace them with Boeing 737-800s.

In November, Avelo announced a new service from Concord to Chicago and Nashville beginning Feb. 12. Both routes will operate four days a week.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
