© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Work has restarted on North Topsail Beach’s PTC #8 dune restoration

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:55 AM EST
North Topsail Beach

Work has restarted on North Topsail Beach’s PTC #8 dune restoration.

Crews will use the Jeffries Beach Access to begin repairs on the southern third of the project area, south of the pier, with sand hauling starting Wednesday.

Expect some parking lot closures on weekdays at Jeffries Access, but those spaces will reopen on weekends.

Once the southern section is complete, the northern two-thirds—from the pier up to just south of Topsail Villas—will be tackled next via Jenkins Way.

The order of repairs north of the pier will depend on tides and beach width.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston