Work has restarted on North Topsail Beach’s PTC #8 dune restoration.

Crews will use the Jeffries Beach Access to begin repairs on the southern third of the project area, south of the pier, with sand hauling starting Wednesday.

Expect some parking lot closures on weekdays at Jeffries Access, but those spaces will reopen on weekends.

Once the southern section is complete, the northern two-thirds—from the pier up to just south of Topsail Villas—will be tackled next via Jenkins Way.

The order of repairs north of the pier will depend on tides and beach width.