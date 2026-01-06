© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Tuberculosis detected at ENC high school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:36 AM EST
Although tuberculosis is declining around the world, drug-resistant strains of <em>Mycobacterium tuberculosis</em> are on the rise.
NIAID/Flickr.com
Although tuberculosis is declining around the world, drug-resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis are on the rise.

Pitt County health officials are investigating a tuberculosis case at D.H. Conley High School.

They say the public isn’t at immediate risk, but will notify parents whose students may need testing. Free testing and medication will be offered to anyone exposed.

Health officials stress that TB isn’t as contagious as the flu, is treatable, and no one needs to change their daily activities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston