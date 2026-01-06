North Carolina flu deaths rise to 39

North Carolina health officials say 12 more people died from the flu last week, raising the season’s total to 39. Nearly a quarter of emergency room visits through December 31 involved respiratory symptoms, with influenza leading the way.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates at least 7.5 million people have gotten sick with the flu so far this season. Experts attribute the spike to holiday gatherings and travel, and expect case numbers to keep rising in the coming weeks.

Most cases are linked to a new flu variant called Subclade-K, which isn’t covered by this year’s vaccine. Still, doctors encourage everyone to get vaccinated and recommend precautions like frequent handwashing, staying home if sick, and masking in public when symptomatic.