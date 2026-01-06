© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

North Carolina flu deaths rise to 39

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:38 AM EST
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.
iStockphoto
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.

North Carolina health officials say 12 more people died from the flu last week, raising the season’s total to 39. Nearly a quarter of emergency room visits through December 31 involved respiratory symptoms, with influenza leading the way.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates at least 7.5 million people have gotten sick with the flu so far this season. Experts attribute the spike to holiday gatherings and travel, and expect case numbers to keep rising in the coming weeks.

Most cases are linked to a new flu variant called Subclade-K, which isn’t covered by this year’s vaccine. Still, doctors encourage everyone to get vaccinated and recommend precautions like frequent handwashing, staying home if sick, and masking in public when symptomatic.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston