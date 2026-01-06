© 2026 Public Radio East
More than $12 million in grants to eight local governments will boost housing and neighborhood projects

PRE News & Ideas
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:52 AM EST
affordable housing
(Photo: woodleywonderworks on Flickr via Creative Commons)
The funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program and will help communities strengthen housing, public spaces, and long-term economic growth.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded more than $12 million in grants to eight local governments to boost housing and neighborhood projects for low- and moderate-income families.

Local recipients include Bethel (Pitt County) and La Grange (Lenoir County), each receiving $950,000, and Wallace (Duplin County) with $556,400.

The grants will also support areas affected by Hurricane Helene and other rural communities across the state.