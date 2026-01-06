The Lukens Island Fire in Carteret County is now fully contained, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The fire began last Thursday on private land east of Horton Bay and grew to 370 acres before being brought under control by 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the fire was caused by a debris burn, and challenging terrain made firefighting efforts more difficult.

No injuries were reported, but three buildings and a home were threatened earlier in the incident.