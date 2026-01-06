Kinston man arrested twice in one week after indecent exposure incidents

A 74-year-old Kinston man was arrested twice in one week after police say he exposed himself to the same neighbor on separate occasions.

Kinston Police officers first responded to a Hardee Road home on January 2 after a woman reported Joseph Dominick exposed himself in her backyard. He was arrested and released on bond, but just two days later, the woman reported seeing Dominick again exposing himself—and engaging in a sexual act—in his window.

Dominick was taken into custody a second time and now faces multiple charges including indecent exposure, sexual battery, and stalking.

He remains in the Lenoir County Jail.