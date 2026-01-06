Jacksonville mom charged after toddler son drowned in container of water on front porch

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jacksonville woman following a months-long investigation into the death of her 16-month-old son.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a missing child on December 11 at a home on Old Timber Road. The child was found unresponsive in a container of water on the front porch and later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the child’s mother, Elizabeth Holderness, 30, was negligent, leading to her son’s death.

Holderness turned herself in Monday and faces felony involuntary manslaughter, felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury, and six misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

She received a $75,000 unsecured bond during her first court appearance yesterday (on Monday.)