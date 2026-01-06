© 2026 Public Radio East
Jacksonville mom charged after toddler son drowned in container of water on front porch

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST
Onslow County Sheriff's Office
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jacksonville woman following a months-long investigation into the death of her 16-month-old son.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a missing child on December 11 at a home on Old Timber Road. The child was found unresponsive in a container of water on the front porch and later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined the child’s mother, Elizabeth Holderness, 30, was negligent, leading to her son’s death.

Holderness turned herself in Monday and faces felony involuntary manslaughter, felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury, and six misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

She received a $75,000 unsecured bond during her first court appearance yesterday (on Monday.)
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
