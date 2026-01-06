Another ENC grandson has been charged with the murder of a grandparent

An eastern North Carolina grandson has been charged with murder of his grandfather in Cove City.

Late Monday night, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sidney Road, to investigate an assault; the caller told investigators that the suspect had left the scene.

While on the way to the home, the Criminal Patrol Bureau saw the suspect vehicle on N.C. 55 Highway near Wetherington Farm Road and pulled over the car. Officials said Derrick Preston White, 18, was arrested without incident.

At the home, deputies found the body of Anthony White, 77, dead from multiple stab wounds. The investigation revealed Derrick White had assaulted his grandmother prior to assaulting Anthony White. He was charged with an open count of murder and jailed without bond.

There has been a spate of parricide cases in eastern North Carolina in recent months.

Pitt County Detention Center In Pitt County, 34-year-old Martinez Ruffin is accused of killing his grandparents, 67-year-old Frances Ruffin and 73-year-old Rayfield Ruffin, on New Year’s Eve.

In a case that sparked a weeks-long manhunt before his capture, Dominic Connelly is accused in the October 25 murder of his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote, in Havelock.