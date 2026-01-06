© 2026 Public Radio East
Another ENC grandson has been charged with the murder of a grandparent

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST
Derrick Preston White, 18, was arrested without incident after deputies found the body of his grandfather, Anthony White, 77, dead from multiple stab wounds.
An eastern North Carolina grandson has been charged with murder of his grandfather in Cove City.

Late Monday night, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sidney Road, to investigate an assault; the caller told investigators that the suspect had left the scene.
While on the way to the home, the Criminal Patrol Bureau saw the suspect vehicle on N.C. 55 Highway near Wetherington Farm Road and pulled over the car. Officials said Derrick Preston White, 18, was arrested without incident.

At the home, deputies found the body of Anthony White, 77, dead from multiple stab wounds. The investigation revealed Derrick White had assaulted his grandmother prior to assaulting Anthony White. He was charged with an open count of murder and jailed without bond.

There has been a spate of parricide cases in eastern North Carolina in recent months.

In Pitt County, 34-year-old Martinez Ruffin is accused of killing his grandparents, 67-year-old Frances Ruffin and 73-year-old Rayfield Ruffin, on New Year’s Eve.
Pitt County Detention Center
In a case that sparked a weeks-long manhunt before his capture, Dominic Connelly is accused in the October 25 murder of his grandmother, Patricia Lopedote, in Havelock.

On Tuesday, Connelly was captured on a home surveillance system on N.C. 43 Highway in Vanceboro, N.C.
Craven County Sheriff's Office
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
