Registered Republican voters surpass Democrats in North Carolina

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:30 PM EST
A photo of a sign showing where people can vote.
WFDD File Photo
A sign outside of a polling location shows people where to vote.

For the first time, the number of registered Republican voters in North Carolina now outnumbers Democrats.

Recently released data shows there are just over 2,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats in the state. Unaffiliated voters still lead all groups in North Carolina with nearly 3,000,000 registered individuals.

Last year’s data showed about 600 more Democrats than Republicans in the state.

Guilford County GOP Chair Chris Meadows says the U.S. Senate race this year will be a major test to see the impact of the new numbers.
DJ Simmons
