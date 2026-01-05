© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Program to clean up old military training sites will help remove unexploded ordnance at Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:41 AM EST
The plan includes teaching visitors and workers to Recognize, Retreat, and Report any potential explosives, and installing warning signs to alert people about the potential dangers.
MCB Camp Lejeune
The plan includes teaching visitors and workers to Recognize, Retreat, and Report any potential explosives, and installing warning signs to alert people about the potential dangers.

The Department of War has a program to clean up old military training sites called the Munitions Response Program and it helps remove unexploded ordnance and other hazardous materials.

At Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, they're working on two sites, UXO-28 and UXO-29, to make them safe for everyone. The plan includes teaching visitors and workers to Recognize, Retreat, and Report any potential explosives, and installing warning signs to alert people about the potential dangers.

They will also have UXO technicians on-site during any ground-disturbing activities like construction.

There will be a public meeting to discuss the program on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina Community College, Room BT106.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston