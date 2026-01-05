Program to clean up old military training sites will help remove unexploded ordnance at Camp Lejeune

The Department of War has a program to clean up old military training sites called the Munitions Response Program and it helps remove unexploded ordnance and other hazardous materials.

At Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, they're working on two sites, UXO-28 and UXO-29, to make them safe for everyone. The plan includes teaching visitors and workers to Recognize, Retreat, and Report any potential explosives, and installing warning signs to alert people about the potential dangers.

They will also have UXO technicians on-site during any ground-disturbing activities like construction.

There will be a public meeting to discuss the program on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina Community College, Room BT106.