NC congressional delegation applauds Maduro capture

Congressional lawmakers representing the Piedmont are praising the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, calling it a show of American strength.

All four U.S. Representatives for the Piedmont region are members of the GOP, and each issued social media statements praising the operation over the weekend.

Fifth District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx shared a one-word response: “Freedom.”

Representatives Pat Harrigan, Richard Hudson, and Addison McDowell described Maduro as a narco-terrorist and drug trafficker. McDowell credited President Trump for what he called decisive action.

North Carolina’s two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, echoed their sentiments. Budd also said the capture fell within the president’s Article II authority.

The action has drawn criticism from some of their constituents. Over the weekend, demonstrators held a protest in Greensboro, condemning the capture as unlawful and questioning U.S. motivations.