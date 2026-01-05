Jones County leaders to discuss changes to an existing economic development agreement
Jones County commissioners will look at changes to an existing economic development agreement during their meeting Monday night.
County Manager Kyle Smith will present the proposal as part of new business, but details haven’t been released yet. The amendment could impact job creation, investment, or county incentives.
Commissioners will discuss and vote on the changes at 7 p.m. at the Jones County Agricultural Building on Trenton. The public is welcome to attend.