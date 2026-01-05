© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Jones County leaders to discuss changes to an existing economic development agreement

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:53 AM EST

Jones County commissioners will look at changes to an existing economic development agreement during their meeting Monday night.

County Manager Kyle Smith will present the proposal as part of new business, but details haven’t been released yet. The amendment could impact job creation, investment, or county incentives.

Commissioners will discuss and vote on the changes at 7 p.m. at the Jones County Agricultural Building on Trenton. The public is welcome to attend.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston