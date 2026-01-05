John was talking with a fellow patient — who noticed his speech rapidly declining

In 2013, John Kindschuh was on track to become a partner at an international law firm. He was enjoying being a dad to his 3-year-old son and newborn daughter. Then, one fall day, he started to feel incredibly dizzy — so dizzy, he had to be admitted to the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. That's where he met his unsung hero: his hospital roommate.

"Usually, we think of our heroes as being strong or invincible. ... Mine was lying in the hospital bed. He was weak. He was immobile. He was vulnerable," Kindschuh said.

Kindschuh had struck up a conversation with his roommate. The man couldn't help but notice when Kindschuh's speech started to rapidly decline — prompting him to push the call button on his bedside remote.

"Medical professionals rushed into my room and began to think I was suffering from a stroke because my speech was clearly affected," Kindschuh said.

He doesn't remember much about this moment, but Kindschuh now knows what was happening: He was having a massive stroke. And his roommate's quick actions may have made all the difference.

"Without him, doctors would not have known to perform the lifesaving surgery needed on my skull," Kindschuh said.

Twelve years later, Kindschuh has regained much of the function he lost to the stroke. He's able to drive, work and once again be a father to his three kids — one of whom was born after he had the stroke. Kindschuh attributes his life as it is now to his unsung hero.

"Without him, it is unclear if I would have lived or died," Kindschuh said. "I was unable to thank him years ago. I want to say that he not only saved me, but in doing so, he saved my unborn child. I will be blessed for the rest of my entire life because of my unsung hero's actions."

