ENC man accused of offering deputy sexual favors in exchange for his release after assault arrest

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 5, 2026 at 7:02 AM EST
Pitt County Detention Center

A Deep Run man was arrested last week and charged with bribery after allegedly trying to influence a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy while in custody.

Authorities say Blake Lee offered sexual favors in exchange for his release following an earlier arrest. Court documents allege the offer was made with corrupt intent and directly related to the deputy’s duties.

Lee also faces charges of assault inflicting serious injury. He’s accused of punching another person with a closed fist, causing visible swelling, lacerations to the cheek, and a bloodied lip—injuries considered serious under state law.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
