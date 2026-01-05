ENC man accused of offering deputy sexual favors in exchange for his release after assault arrest

A Deep Run man was arrested last week and charged with bribery after allegedly trying to influence a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy while in custody.

Authorities say Blake Lee offered sexual favors in exchange for his release following an earlier arrest. Court documents allege the offer was made with corrupt intent and directly related to the deputy’s duties.

Lee also faces charges of assault inflicting serious injury. He’s accused of punching another person with a closed fist, causing visible swelling, lacerations to the cheek, and a bloodied lip—injuries considered serious under state law.