Deputies said a felon with lengthy record live-streamed ENC police chase on social media

A Nash County man with a lengthy criminal record is facing new charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase while livestreaming the pursuit on Facebook.

Jonathan Bulluck, a multi-convicted felon with 22 pending cases, was pulled over Saturday in Rocky Mount. During the stop, deputies say Bulluck tried to hand a hidden gun to a family member, then sped away, tossing narcotics out the window as he drove up to 80 mph through multiple counties.

The chase ended in Edgecombe County with deputies recovering meth and fentanyl as well as a 9mm handgun.

After his arrest, Bulluck reportedly threatened deputies and tried to spit on one of them. He now faces a long list of charges.

Bulluck’s vehicle was seized under the “Run and Done” law.