Another traveler with measles has prompted a public health alert in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST
Hazel Appleton
/
Health Protection Agency Centre/Science Source
Measles is highly contagious, and it produces fever and rash in susceptible people who become infected.

State health leaders say a person with measles traveled through Gaston County while contagious, prompting a public health alert.

Anyone who visited Constantine’s Restaurant after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms through Jan. 16. The individual also visited Christmas Town USA in McAdenville that evening but did not enter any buildings, so the risk to others there is considered low.

Anyone that develops symptoms—like high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, or a red blotchy rash—should stay home (except to seek medical care) and call their local health department.

Officials recommend all unvaccinated people age one year and older get the measles vaccine, and infants 6-11 months who will travel internationally or to outbreak areas should be vaccinated.

This is North Carolina’s third measles case this year. Measles spreads easily through the air and can linger for up to two hours. Symptoms usually appear 7-14 days after exposure but may emerge up to 21 days later.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
