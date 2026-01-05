Another traveler with measles has prompted a public health alert in North Carolina

State health leaders say a person with measles traveled through Gaston County while contagious, prompting a public health alert.

Anyone who visited Constantine’s Restaurant after 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms through Jan. 16. The individual also visited Christmas Town USA in McAdenville that evening but did not enter any buildings, so the risk to others there is considered low.

Anyone that develops symptoms—like high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, white spots in the mouth, or a red blotchy rash—should stay home (except to seek medical care) and call their local health department.

Officials recommend all unvaccinated people age one year and older get the measles vaccine, and infants 6-11 months who will travel internationally or to outbreak areas should be vaccinated.

This is North Carolina’s third measles case this year. Measles spreads easily through the air and can linger for up to two hours. Symptoms usually appear 7-14 days after exposure but may emerge up to 21 days later.