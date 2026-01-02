© 2026 Public Radio East
Photos: 1,500 brave the cold in Wrightsville Polar Plunge

WUNC | By WUNC News
Published January 2, 2026 at 10:24 AM EST
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci
/
for WUNC
Almost 1,500 people gathered Thursday to participate in the 11th Annual Wrightsville Beach Polar Plunge near Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach.

The event benefits Communities In Schools of Cape Fear, which works to help keep students in school and on the path to graduation. The plunge offers a festive way to support the region's youth while kicking off the new year.

Photos by Mehmet Demirci.

1 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2590.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
2 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2789.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
3 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2618.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
4 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2573.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
5 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2650.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
6 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2510.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
7 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2816.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
8 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2835.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC
9 of 9  — 20260101-20260101-_MDM2719.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / for WUNC

