IHRA buys Rockingham Speedway, plans to restore its 'former glory'

The International Hot Rod Association announced this week that it has purchased the iconic 60-year-old Rockingham Speedway, also known as “The Rock.”

IHRA officials say the speedway has played a pivotal role in NASCAR and American racing history for decades.

The association’s goal is to preserve that heritage and restore the venue to its “former glory.”

In a press release, officials outlined plans for improvements, including facility upgrades and expanded amenities. They also want to bring concerts and other entertainment to the venue.

“This isn’t about changing what made Rockingham special,” said IHRA Owner Darryl Cuttell in the release. “It’s about investing in it, taking care of it, and making sure it continues to be a place where great racing and great memories are made.”

The speedway was listed for sale at the end of May, just weeks after hosting its first major NASCAR series event in several years.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event is returning Easter weekend. IHRA officials say more details about that event, facility enhancements and future schedules will be released in the coming months.