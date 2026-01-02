© 2026 Public Radio East
Greensboro man's deportation case dismissed, court documents show

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 2, 2026 at 3:07 PM EST
Image shows Mohamed Naser hugging his 15-year-old daughter
Courtesy of attorney Jeremy McKinney
Mohamed Naser, an immigrant living in Greensboro, hugs his daughter, 15, after his release from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.

A Greensboro man who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the summer had his case dismissed this week.

Mohamed Naser was held in a detention center in rural Georgia after being detained by ICE. He’s a father of five from Libya, and was accused of staying too long in the country while seeking asylum.

A judge dismissed the case after the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide evidence. State Sen. Michael Garrett said in a Facebook post that Naser is now home with his family.

The Guilford County Democrat was among many who called for his release. Garrett said in the post that an attack on one neighbor’s rights threatened everyone’s.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to a request for comment.
DJ Simmons
