Greensboro man's deportation case dismissed, court documents show

A Greensboro man who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the summer had his case dismissed this week.

Mohamed Naser was held in a detention center in rural Georgia after being detained by ICE. He’s a father of five from Libya, and was accused of staying too long in the country while seeking asylum.

A judge dismissed the case after the Department of Homeland Security failed to provide evidence. State Sen. Michael Garrett said in a Facebook post that Naser is now home with his family.

The Guilford County Democrat was among many who called for his release. Garrett said in the post that an attack on one neighbor’s rights threatened everyone’s.

The Department of Homeland Security didn’t respond to a request for comment.