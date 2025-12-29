Greensboro to end free parking in some downtown lots in 2026

The era of free parking in some downtown Greensboro city lots is coming to an end.

Starting in 2026, the city will begin charging drivers to park in several surface lots. Officials say the goal is to make parking easier to find and improve turnover in busy areas.

The change affects three paved lots near Elm Street and a gravel lot on South Elm.

The city plans to charge $2 per hour in the paved lots and $3 per day in the unpaved lot.

Drivers will have to pay weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the ParkMobile app or by phone. Parking will still be free in the evenings and on weekends.

Enforcement begins on January 2.