Funeral service for Gov. Jim Hunt held in Wilson
Friends and family of former Gov. Jim Hunt paid respects at a funeral service on Friday.
Hunt was first elected governor in 1977 and served eight years. He was then elected governor again in 1993 and served another eight years.
The funeral service was held at First Presbyterian Church.
Read: Jim Hunt, governor who championed education, dies at 88
1 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_13.jpg
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
2 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_11.jpg
Friends and political figures from around the state line up to pay respects at the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
3 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_3.jpg
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
4 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_2.jpg
First Presbyterian Church of Wilson where Governor Jim Hunt's funeral was held on Friday December 26, 2025.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
5 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_4.jpg
Local and state law enforcement set up to work the funeral of Governor Jim Hunt in Wilson, NC.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
6 of 6 — JIM HUNT FUNERAL_1.jpg
NC Highway 264 named after Governor Jim Hunt
Matt Ramey / for WUNC