© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Two eastern North Carolina animal shelters fined thousands of dollars after state inspections

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 23, 2025 at 6:34 AM EST
A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.
iStockphoto.com
A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.

Two eastern North Carolina animal shelters have been fined thousands of dollars after state inspections uncovered serious violations in animal care and recordkeeping.

Greene County Animal Shelter faces a $7,000 penalty for issues like missing medication records, lack of clean water, and failure to treat animals—including a cat named Penguin with severe injuries.
The shelter says it’s taking corrective steps, including staff training and a reinspection.

Bertie County Animal Shelter was also fined just over $6,000 for problems such as failing to provide medical care, document animal intake and euthanasia, and not following required hold periods.

Officials noted a cat named White Socks was left untreated for serious health issues, and at least 37 animals were euthanized without proper records or justification.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston