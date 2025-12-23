Two eastern North Carolina animal shelters fined thousands of dollars after state inspections
Two eastern North Carolina animal shelters have been fined thousands of dollars after state inspections uncovered serious violations in animal care and recordkeeping.
Greene County Animal Shelter faces a $7,000 penalty for issues like missing medication records, lack of clean water, and failure to treat animals—including a cat named Penguin with severe injuries.
The shelter says it’s taking corrective steps, including staff training and a reinspection.
Bertie County Animal Shelter was also fined just over $6,000 for problems such as failing to provide medical care, document animal intake and euthanasia, and not following required hold periods.
Officials noted a cat named White Socks was left untreated for serious health issues, and at least 37 animals were euthanized without proper records or justification.