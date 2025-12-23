State regulators approve water, air permits for Transco natural gas pipeline in central NC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved water and air permits for new natural gas pipelines in central North Carolina.

The Transco Southeast Supply Enhancement would extend gas transmission lines in Rockingham, Guilford, Forsyth and Davidson counties. The route runs through the Jordan Lake and Randleman Lake watersheds, according to the Sierra Club.

Chris Herndon, director of the Club's North Carolina chapter, said in a written statement that the fight isn’t over. He said the nonprofit would continue pushing back against the pipeline, which he called “unnecessary” and “dangerous” to the environment.