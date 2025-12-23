© 2025 Public Radio East
Service dog trainer guilty of 50 counts related to selling untrained, aggressive, and unhealthy animals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 23, 2025 at 6:24 AM EST
Wake County Sheriff's Office
The owner of a North Carolina service dog training business has been found guilty on 50 counts of obtaining property by false pretense for selling improperly trained dogs.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said Mark Mathis, owner of Ry-Con Service Dogs in Wake County, must pay $353,000 in restitution to 50 families—many with special needs children—who bought Briard breed dogs that were often untrained, aggressive, and unhealthy.

Mathis is also banned from selling or training service animals.

Authorities say dozens of complaints about Ry-Con led to the investigation, and that the dogs were unfit for service work.

Jackson called the scheme a betrayal of trust that put vulnerable children at risk.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
