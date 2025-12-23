© 2025 Public Radio East
Oldest African bull elephant in the United States, beloved resident of the North Carolina Zoo, has died

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 23, 2025 at 6:29 AM EST
North Carolina Zoo
Arriving from Kenya as an orphan in 1978, C’sar was the Zoo’s first elephant and quickly became an icon, inspiring generations of guests and staff.

The oldest African bull elephant in the United States and a beloved resident of the North Carolina Zoo has died at age 51.

He died peacefully on December 19, cared for by a dedicated team who made his comfort their top priority as age-related health issues progressed.

The Zoo will announce ways for the community to honor C’sar’s legacy in the coming weeks
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
