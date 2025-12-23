Oldest African bull elephant in the United States, beloved resident of the North Carolina Zoo, has died

The oldest African bull elephant in the United States and a beloved resident of the North Carolina Zoo has died at age 51.

Arriving from Kenya as an orphan in 1978, C’sar was the Zoo’s first elephant and quickly became an icon, inspiring generations of guests and staff.

He died peacefully on December 19, cared for by a dedicated team who made his comfort their top priority as age-related health issues progressed.

The Zoo will announce ways for the community to honor C’sar’s legacy in the coming weeks