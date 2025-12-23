North Carolina residents are breathing the cleanest air in decades, thanks to long-term declines in harmful pollutants like ozone and fine particles.

The latest report from the state’s Department of Environmental Quality shows emissions of carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide hit record lows in 2022, with sharp reductions in other pollutants since 1990.

Officials credit tighter regulations, cleaner power sources, and improved vehicle standards for these improvements—even as the state’s population and economy grow. Notably, sulfur dioxide emissions have dropped 95%, carbon monoxide 74%, and nitrogen oxides 71% since 1990. Air pollutant levels have stayed below federal health standards for over a decade.

With North Carolina increasingly shifting to solar, wind, and nuclear power, along with more electric vehicles on the road, leaders expect air quality to keep getting better.

