New Bern man facing felony animal cruelty charges after taking injured dog to the vet

A New Bern man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after authorities say he took an injured dog to a veterinarian under suspicious circumstances.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a report on December 10 that the suspect, 31-year-old James Laurine, told the vet the dog was hurt during a training session, but medical staff found injuries that didn’t match his story.

The dog required surgery and has since been returned to its owner for ongoing care.

Laurine was arrested on December 19, given a $50,000 unsecured bond, and released the same day.