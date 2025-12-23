© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

New Bern man facing felony animal cruelty charges after taking injured dog to the vet

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 23, 2025 at 6:18 AM EST
Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a report on December 10 that the suspect, 31-year-old James Laurine, told the vet the dog was hurt during a training session, but medical staff found injuries that didn’t match his story.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office
Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a report on December 10 that the suspect, 31-year-old James Laurine, told the vet the dog was hurt during a training session, but medical staff found injuries that didn’t match his story.

A New Bern man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after authorities say he took an injured dog to a veterinarian under suspicious circumstances.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a report on December 10 that the suspect, 31-year-old James Laurine, told the vet the dog was hurt during a training session, but medical staff found injuries that didn’t match his story.

The dog required surgery and has since been returned to its owner for ongoing care.

Laurine was arrested on December 19, given a $50,000 unsecured bond, and released the same day.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston