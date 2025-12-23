Flags at half-staff through sunset on Friday in honor of former NC Governor Jim Hunt

Governor Josh Stein has directed all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff through sunset on Friday in honor of former NC Governor Jim Hunt, who died last Thursday.

“I can think of no one who shaped North Carolina’s recent successes as much as Governor Jim Hunt. Governor for 16 years, he was a visionary who founded Smart Start, raised teacher pay, protected air quality, and created the NC Biotech Center. On a personal level, he was a mentor and dear friend. Anna and I are keeping Carolyn, Rachel, and the entire Hunt family in our thoughts and prayers. May Governor Hunt’s memory be a blessing. He certainly was for North Carolina,” Stein said.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Wilson.

Hunt, North Carolina’s only four-term governor, was known for his dedication to education and economic growth. Born in Greensboro in 1937 and raised near Wilson, Hunt earned degrees from NC State and UNC Chapel Hill.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, their son James Baxter Hunt III, and daughters Rebecca, Rachel (currently the state’s Lieutenant Governor), and Elizabeth.