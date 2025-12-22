© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Public hearing scheduled for May to review proposal to raise dwelling insurance rates by nearly 70%

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:29 AM EST
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner has scheduled a public hearing for May to review the North Carolina Rate Bureau’s proposal to raise dwelling insurance rates by an average of 68.3% statewide.

Commissioner Mike Causey made it clear he disagrees with the proposed hike, calling the hearing a necessary step toward a fair solution for residents and insurers.

The hearing will be held at the Department of Insurance in Raleigh, unless a settlement is reached beforehand.

State law gives the commissioner 45 days after the hearing to make a decision, and the Rate Bureau can choose to appeal.

The proposed increase would significantly impact rental homes, investment properties, and other non-owner-occupied dwellings.

The last Rate Bureau request in 2023 sought a 50.6% increase but was negotiated down to 8%.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston