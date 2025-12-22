© 2025 Public Radio East
NC leaders celebrating signing of the Lumbee Fairness Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is celebrating last week’s signing of the Lumbee Fairness Act, which finally grants full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.

He said the long-overdue recognition will provide Lumbee members with access to vital federal benefits like health care, education, housing, and disaster relief—opening new doors for economic opportunity across southeastern North Carolina.

State leaders are joining in the celebration. Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza called it “a long-awaited victory” for the Lumbee, while Greg Bryant, Chair of the NC Commission of Indian Affairs, said the moment is “deeply meaningful for all native tribal members in North Carolina.”

Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources and herself of Lumbee heritage, noted the impact on the tribe and the wider state: “Federal recognition cements the legacy of the Lumbee and will boost opportunity in our region.”

With more than 56,000 members, the Lumbee Tribe is the largest east of the Mississippi. Their fight for federal status spans decades, with repeated efforts finally culminating in success this year.

Federal recognition means direct access to grants and services from agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
