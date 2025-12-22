NC leaders celebrating signing of the Lumbee Fairness Act

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is celebrating last week’s signing of the Lumbee Fairness Act, which finally grants full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.

He said the long-overdue recognition will provide Lumbee members with access to vital federal benefits like health care, education, housing, and disaster relief—opening new doors for economic opportunity across southeastern North Carolina.

State leaders are joining in the celebration. Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza called it “a long-awaited victory” for the Lumbee, while Greg Bryant, Chair of the NC Commission of Indian Affairs, said the moment is “deeply meaningful for all native tribal members in North Carolina.”

Pamela B. Cashwell, Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources and herself of Lumbee heritage, noted the impact on the tribe and the wider state: “Federal recognition cements the legacy of the Lumbee and will boost opportunity in our region.”

With more than 56,000 members, the Lumbee Tribe is the largest east of the Mississippi. Their fight for federal status spans decades, with repeated efforts finally culminating in success this year.

Federal recognition means direct access to grants and services from agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service.