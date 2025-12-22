NC GOP Senator opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order easing federal restrictions on marijuana

A North Carolina U.S. Senator is speaking out after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug, easing federal restrictions.

Republican Senator Ted Budd calls the move “shortsighted,” warning it could harm public health—especially among youth—and make it harder to test drivers and workers for marijuana use. He also argued the policy will give tax breaks to marijuana businesses and potentially benefit foreign drug cartels.

Budd, joined by 21 Republican senators, sent a letter urging President Trump to reconsider, citing studies linking marijuana to health risks like addiction and increased accidents, as well as concerns about its impact on youth and pregnant women.

The senators warn that rescheduling could lead to more advertising targeting kids and weaken workplace and road safety.