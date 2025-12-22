© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC congressman urging federal health officials to increase funding for the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:45 AM EST
Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis

Congressman Don Davis is leading a bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers in urging federal health officials to increase funding for the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

In a letter to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, the delegation highlights that North Carolina’s rural communities—nearly three million people—deserve a bigger share of RHTP funds, given the state’s large rural population and a dozen rural hospital closures since 2006.

The lawmakers are pushing for funding that matches the state’s 7.6% share of the U.S. rural population, noting that the RHTP would help transform care, reduce preventable hospital visits, and connect residents to integrated health services.

North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, along with several House members, joined Davis in the call to action.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston