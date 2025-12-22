NC congressman urging federal health officials to increase funding for the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program

Congressman Don Davis is leading a bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers in urging federal health officials to increase funding for the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

In a letter to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, the delegation highlights that North Carolina’s rural communities—nearly three million people—deserve a bigger share of RHTP funds, given the state’s large rural population and a dozen rural hospital closures since 2006.

The lawmakers are pushing for funding that matches the state’s 7.6% share of the U.S. rural population, noting that the RHTP would help transform care, reduce preventable hospital visits, and connect residents to integrated health services.

North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, along with several House members, joined Davis in the call to action.