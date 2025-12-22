© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

More than 120 cold-stunned sea turtles being treated at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:58 AM EST
A team of staff and volunteers at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island provide care for cold-stunned sea turtles on December 19, 2025.
NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island
A team of staff and volunteers at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island provide care for cold-stunned sea turtles on December 19, 2025.

More than 120 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued last week and taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, bringing the current number of turtles receiving care there to over 160.

Cold-stunning happens when water temperatures drop suddenly, causing sea turtles to become lethargic and stranded—much like hypothermia in humans. With temperatures dipping below freezing along the Outer Banks recently, rescues have increased.

The aquarium’s S.T.A.R. Center, established in 2014, provides year-round rehabilitation for turtles facing cold-stunning and other health issues, like eye injuries, kidney failure, pneumonia, frostbite, and boat strike wounds.

The aquarium works closely with the volunteer group N.E.S.T., along with Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, to save and treat these endangered reptiles.

Last December, the aquarium saw a record month with 576 cold-stunned turtles brought in. Once the turtles are healthy, veterinarians release them back into the wild—usually in warmer ocean waters to boost their survival chances.

If you spot a sea turtle in trouble or acting sluggish, you’re encouraged to call the Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 252-441-8622.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston