More than 120 cold-stunned sea turtles being treated at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island

More than 120 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued last week and taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, bringing the current number of turtles receiving care there to over 160.

Cold-stunning happens when water temperatures drop suddenly, causing sea turtles to become lethargic and stranded—much like hypothermia in humans. With temperatures dipping below freezing along the Outer Banks recently, rescues have increased.

The aquarium’s S.T.A.R. Center, established in 2014, provides year-round rehabilitation for turtles facing cold-stunning and other health issues, like eye injuries, kidney failure, pneumonia, frostbite, and boat strike wounds.

The aquarium works closely with the volunteer group N.E.S.T., along with Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, to save and treat these endangered reptiles.

Last December, the aquarium saw a record month with 576 cold-stunned turtles brought in. Once the turtles are healthy, veterinarians release them back into the wild—usually in warmer ocean waters to boost their survival chances.

If you spot a sea turtle in trouble or acting sluggish, you’re encouraged to call the Sea Turtle Stranding Hotline at 252-441-8622.