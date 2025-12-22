© 2025 Public Radio East
Highway 24 exit ramp to the Jacksonville Bypass remains closed into next month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:27 AM EST
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.
(Photo: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.

A key exit ramp from Highway 24 to the Jacksonville Bypass will remain closed into the new year.

The closure began after a significant sewage spill last weekend sent hundreds of thousands of gallons into Scales Creek, forcing the shutdown of Hwy 24 Business near Highway 17.

Officials say the spill has since stopped, and crews are actively digging to reach and fix broken pipes. While repairs may finish ahead of schedule, supply chain delays during the holidays could push the reopening back to the projected date.

If the weather cooperates, officials with the North Carolina Department of transportation said the ramp is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on January 9.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
