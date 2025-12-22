Highway 24 exit ramp to the Jacksonville Bypass remains closed into next month

A key exit ramp from Highway 24 to the Jacksonville Bypass will remain closed into the new year.

The closure began after a significant sewage spill last weekend sent hundreds of thousands of gallons into Scales Creek, forcing the shutdown of Hwy 24 Business near Highway 17.

Officials say the spill has since stopped, and crews are actively digging to reach and fix broken pipes. While repairs may finish ahead of schedule, supply chain delays during the holidays could push the reopening back to the projected date.

If the weather cooperates, officials with the North Carolina Department of transportation said the ramp is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on January 9.